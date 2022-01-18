In an update, West Yorkshire Police's Wildlife department confirmed there were a total of 43 incidents reported over the weekend in the county.

They included six sheep killed by a dog in Leeds and three canines reported stolen in the area.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Six sheep were killed during an attack in Leeds. Picture: Adobe Stock.

There were a total 20 dog-related incidents, the force said, ranging from bites to being loose or dangerous.