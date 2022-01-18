Jason Vollans carried out the offences in Leeds after being released from custody on licence.

Leeds Crown Court heard Vollans was given a 14-year sentence in 2013 for conspiracy to commit robbery and was released from custody on licence in 2020.

Carmel Pearson, prosecuting, said Vollans was living at a hostel but was allowed to visit his family members.

Leeds Crown Court.

The relationship with his family deteriorated after he began acting "irrationally" and he was asked to stop going to their home.

On December 23 last year Vollan's sister was driving to see her parents when she saw her brother approaching their house in Beeston.

She told her mum and dad that she had seen Vollans but moments later he appeared in the garden and began making threats.

The prosecutor said the defendant looked "dead behind the eyes".

He picked up a breeze block and shouted: "I am going to kill you."

His mum begged him to go away as children were in the property but he threw the breeze block through a window.

Police were contacted and Vollans was arrested at Leeds Railway Station on Christmas Eve.

He was taken to the police station at Elland Road where he told officers he had taken drugs and felt unwell.

Vollans was then taken to Leeds General Infirmary where he was guarded by two officers as he waited for treatment.

Ms Pearson said Vollans attacked a female officer after her male colleague briefly left the cubicle they were in.

He pushed her over and she injured her leg as she fell.

The defendant was arrested a short time later and said he was sorry when he was interviewed about the incident.

He was then recalled to prison.

Vollans, 37, of no fixed address, pleaded guilty to criminal damage, assaulting an emergency worker, escape and two counts of threatening behaviour.

Christopher Dunn, mitigating, said Vollans would have to serve the rest of his 14-year sentence in custody and may not be released until 2027.

He said: "This was a short-lived escape. He managed to get down a corridor before he was arrested."

Describing the offending at his parents' home, the barrister said: "This is his family.

"He doesn't want to subject them to this type of behaviour.

"His remorse was evident in the police interview.

"He did not want to hurt the officer or his family.

"This was a cry for help that went wrong."