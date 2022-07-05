Silverstone protest: Leeds woman charged over track invasion at Formula 1 British Grand Prix

A woman from Leeds has been charged over the track invasion at the Silverstone Grand Prix.

By PA Reporter
Tuesday, 5th July 2022, 10:34 am

Northamptonshire Police said Emily Brocklebank, 24, of Yeadon, is one of six people charged over the protest at the beginning of the Formula 1 British Grand Prix.

The others charged are David Baldwin, 46, of Stonesfield, Witney, Alasdair Gibson, 21, of no fixed abode, Louis McKechnie, 21, of London, Bethany Mogie, 40, of St Albans, Hertfordshire, and Joshua Smith, 28, of Manchester.

They have all been charged with conspiracy to cause public nuisance.

Six people have been charged after the protest during the British Grand Prix 2022 at Silverstone on Sunday (Photo: PA Wire/Bradley Collyer)

The charges relate to the incident after Sunday’s race had been halted following driver Zhou Guanyu’s crash, when a group of people made it on to the circuit and sat down on the track.

All six will appear at Northampton Magistrates’ Court on Tuesday morning.

The force said a 43-year-old man also arrested in connection with the incident has been released under investigation pending further inquiries.