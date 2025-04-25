Sickening thug threw burning oil in partner's face during row at Wakefield home

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A woman who spent two years terrified of her partner finally found the courage to contact the police after he threw burning oil in her face.

She was left with permanent scarring because of Shane Fawcett, who was jailed at Leeds Crown Court this week.

The 53-year-old was told by the judge that he had shown little remorse for the sickening attack.

The court heard that the woman contacted the police on January 19 to report the prolonged abuse she had suffered.

Fawcett (pictured) threw burning oil in the face of his partner. | WYP / Getty

She told them she had been “protecting him” by refusing to tell the authorities or even go the hospital with the injuries he inflicted on her.

But after an argument he picked up the oil and hurled it in her face, causing the burns.

The incident, which happened at a property in the Normanton area of Wakefield, was caught on an audio recording.

Other videos were also taken of him abusing her to build up evidence against him, prosecutor Harry Crowson told the court.

He mocked her while she was in pain and punched her many times leaving her with black eyes and bruised ribs.

She was also isolated from friends because Fawcett was “jealous”, and she would stop speaking to people to avoid his wrath.

When he was finally arrested he denied any abuse and tried to claim she was an alcoholic and would fall over and cause the injuries to herself.

Fawcett has 17 previous convictions for 33 offences. Appearing in court this week via video link from HMP Hull, where he was being kept on remand, he admitted ABH and coercive or controlling behaviour.

In a victim impact statement read by Mr Crowson, the woman said his violence had a “serious effect” on her, leaving her with severe anxiety.

She said she was confined to her home and leaving the property led to “great anxiety”.

Mitigating, Rachel Webster said: “He knows what he has done is wrong. He wishes to apologise, through me, for his actions.”

She said he was industrious, having previously worked down the mines, then as a ground worker.

Ms Webster said that Fawcett had shown remorse, which was immediately questioned by Judge Ray Singh who said he continued to blame the victim.

He told Fawcett: “I do not accept there is any remorse. On the day you have to be sentenced you have suddenly seen the light.

“You are paying lip service when you are suggesting remorse when there is clearly none.”

He added: “For two years you controlled and coerced the behaviour of the victim.

“That culminated in a very serious assault.

“Victims are often frightened to come forward and cajoled into believing the relationship will get better and it’s the last time they would ever have a hand lifted to them.

“She was brave when she reported the matter to the police. She is still terrified of you.”

He jailed Fawcett, of no fixed address, for 28 months and gave him a restraining order to keep him away from the woman.