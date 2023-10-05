Leeds news you can trust since 1890
Sick drug-dealing Leeds thug broke woman's eye socket with punches and joked: 'You took it like a man'

A drug-dealing thug punched a woman in the face and told her that she “took it like a man” before punching her again, breaking her nose and eye socket.
By Nick Frame
Published 5th Oct 2023, 04:45 BST
Jordan Haynes was jailed for almost five years for the vicious attack on the woman at her own home, and for dealing in crack cocaine following a police raid. Officers targeted the property on

Paisley Place, Armley, on June 4, 2021 where they found Haynes and a woman inside the property, Leeds Crown Court heard.

They discovered almost eight grammes of synthetic cannabis, spice, worth around £150, and 84 individual deals of crack cocaine worth £840 that was found hidden in a cavity behind the wall-mounted mirror in the living room. They also found £1,030 in cash, £400 of which was determined to be from illegal activity.

Haynes was jailed after admitting a dealing in crack cocaine following a police raid, then attacking a woman while on bail. (pics by WYP / National World)Haynes was jailed after admitting a dealing in crack cocaine following a police raid, then attacking a woman while on bail. (pics by WYP / National World)
But having been bailed on that matter, 25-year-old Haynes attended a party on February 3 last year and after a fight broke out among guests in the early hours of the next day, the occupant asked people to leave. He then approached the woman and punched her to the face and made his comment before striking her a second time. Prosecutor Adam Walker said Haynes was wearing a ring at the time which caught the woman’s nose.

Haynes, of First Avenue, Armley, later admitted possession with intent to supply Class A drugs, possession of Class B drugs, and possession of criminal property. He also admitted Section 20 wounding.

He has 10 previous convictions for 18 offences, including possession of drugs, possession of an offensive weapon and an affray from 2018 for which he received a nine-month jail sentence.

Mitigating, Craig Sutcliffe said Haynes suffered from mental-health issues and that his partner is pregnant with his second child. He added: “He will miss out on the early stages of his child’s life. He hopes to make a fresh start when he is released.”

Judge Simon Phillips KC jailed him for a total of 57 months. A 22-year-old woman, who was jointly charged with him for the drug and criminal property matters, had her case dropped by the Crown, who formally offered no evidence.