Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A shunned ex who refused to leave former partner alone, sent her message about shooting her mother, saying he had her “in his sights”.

Daniel Wieczorek was ordered to stay away from the woman in August of last year with a restraining order put in place due to his violence, but he ignored it.

The 45-year-old was jailed at Leeds Crown Court this week for a string of breaches from September to November when he attended her address in Belle Isle and contacted her.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Wieczorek (pictured) dropped hints about shooting his ex's mother and having her "in his sights". (pics by WYP / Getty) | WYP / Getty

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

On November 17, he was driving a Hyundai when he crashed into another vehicle in Belle Isle, then tried to move the vehicle and crashed again, scraping along the side of the other car.

Police were called and was breathalysed, blowing 124 mcgs in 100 mls breath. The legal limit n breath is 35 mcgs, putting him nearly four times over the limit.

He was given a blood test later and was found to have 157 mlgs in 100mls of blood. The legal limit is 80 mlgs, making him almost twice the limit.

The court heard that he would send messages to his former partner and even her friend, whom she was with at the time, raising suspicions that he was watching them at the time.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He also posted the message on Facebook about having her mother “in his sights” and that he was waiting for the crosshairs to line up, clearly making a reference to having a gun.

Finally, on December 22, his ex received an alert that someone was outside her home, and footage showed Wieczorek peering through her window.

The police were called and they found him hiding in a container in the back of the property with his feet sticking out.

Wieczorek, of no fixed address, later admitted three counts of the restraining order, drink driving and driving without insurance.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He has two previous convictions for three offences, all related to his former partner, including battery and coercive control. He was given an eight-month sentence, suspended for 18 months in August last year and a two-year restraining order.

Mitigating on his behalf this week, Jordan Millican said Wieczorek “knew that a prison sentence was inevitable”.

He said he had issues with alcohol and had been made homeless. The court heard he had a “strong work history” and that Wieczorek, who has been held on remand, wanted to be involved in his young son’s life.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The judge, Recorder Ayesha Smart gave him a new restraining order, which will last until further notice.

She jailed him for 20 months, and activated all eight months of his suspended sentence, making a total of 28 months.

He was also banned from driving for 32 months.