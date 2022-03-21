Shocking moment truck driver with no seatbelt gives middle finger to undercover police officers near Leeds

The footage captures the HGV driver taking his eyes off the road while driving on the busy A1(M) near Wetherby.

He then saw he was being filmed and made the rude gesture to the vehicle next to him.

This shocking video shows the moment a brazen lorry driver caught using his mobile phone while not wearing a seatbelt gives the police the middle finger on the A1 near Leeds. SWNS

But he didn’t realise it was a National Highways unmarked ‘supercab’ that had two police officers inside.

The silly trucker was issued with a fixed penalty notice for not wearing a seatbelt and using a mobile phone. He was also handed six penalty points and a £200 fine.

Simon Boyle, the regional director of Highways England said: “The number of people found not wearing their seatbelt, or using their mobile phone while driving is quite alarming.

“Through this fortnight of action on the A1 we want to make all of our roads safer by raising awareness and encouraging motorists to consider their driving behaviour.”

The ‘supercabs’ are being used as part of a two week multi-agency campaign on the A1 to reduce the risk of incidents on the route and highlight the risks of dangerous driving.

Since they were introduced in 2015, more than 26,200 offences have been recorded across England.

Other offences caught on camera include a driver eating a lasagne with a knife and fork whilst driving along a motorway and a HGV driver boiling a kettle on the dashboard.

And one driver was caught twice in one day – in the morning and afternoon - using their mobile phone while driving along the A38 in Derbyshire.