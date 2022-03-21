The competition sees dog owners travel far and wide to show off their pooches, sporting custom-made outfits designed around a theme.
Sunday's event was themed around Hollywood, 'A Day at the Oscars', and saw dogs compete on a catwalk and movie set to come away with a prize.
Take a look at some of this weekend's cutest moments:
1.
Dexter the Pomeranian dog models a design inspired Sir Elton John
Photo: Danny Lawson/PA Wire
2.
Chihuahua's Dolly (left) and Willow dressed to impress
Photo: Danny Lawson/PA Wire
3.
Rosettes on display during the Hollywood-themed pageant
Photo: Danny Lawson/PA Wire
4.
June Hodgkins laughs as her long coat Chihuahua, Genevieve Catalaya Evangeline, licks her nose
Photo: Danny Lawson/PA Wire