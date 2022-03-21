The Furbabies Dog Pageant took place at Collingham Memorial Hall (Photo: Danny Lawson/PA Wire)

Furbabies Dog Pageant Leeds: Adorable pictures from the Hollywood-themed pageant in Collingham Memorial Hall

The Furbabies Dog Pageant took place at Collingham Memorial Hall in Leeds on Sunday.

Monday, 21st March 2022, 11:45 am

The competition sees dog owners travel far and wide to show off their pooches, sporting custom-made outfits designed around a theme.

Sunday's event was themed around Hollywood, 'A Day at the Oscars', and saw dogs compete on a catwalk and movie set to come away with a prize.

Take a look at some of this weekend's cutest moments:

1.

Dexter the Pomeranian dog models a design inspired Sir Elton John

Photo: Danny Lawson/PA Wire

2.

Chihuahua's Dolly (left) and Willow dressed to impress

Photo: Danny Lawson/PA Wire

3.

Rosettes on display during the Hollywood-themed pageant

Photo: Danny Lawson/PA Wire

4.

June Hodgkins laughs as her long coat Chihuahua, Genevieve Catalaya Evangeline, licks her nose

Photo: Danny Lawson/PA Wire

