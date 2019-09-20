Police launch robbery investigation after two men steal £400 from elderly West Yorkshire woman

Police are investigating after an elderly woman was had £400 stolen from her home.

The victim, who is in her seventies, opened her door on Ferncliffe Road, Bingley to take some rubbish out at around 3pm yesterday. (Thurs)

As she did so two males ran up the path and into her house.

One of the males pushed the victim as he ran into the house, which caused her to fall back against a wall.

She tried to follow them into the house and they then ran out, again barging past her as they fled.

They are believed to have taken around £400 in cash from the property.

Detective Inspector Ryan Bragg, of Bradford District CID, said: “This incident was quite upsetting for the elderly victim, who has limited mobility as she is recovering from an operation.

“Our enquiries suggest these males have got into a white Citroen Berlingo which went towards Bingley town centre.”

Anyone who witnessed the incident or any suspicious activity in the area at the time is asked to contact Bradford District CID on 101 or by using the contact options on the West Yorkshire Police website. The crime reference is 13190481836.

Information can also be reported anonymously to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.