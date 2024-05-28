Sherburn-in-Elmet crash: Tragedy as 65-year-old man killed in motorcycle crash near Leeds with road closed

James Connolly
By James Connolly
Published 28th May 2024, 13:13 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now
A 65-year-old man has been killed in a motorcycle crash near Sherburn-in-Elmet.

The collision, which involved a white Renault Clio and a grey Kawasaki ZR motorcycle, happened on the B1222 yesterday (May 27).

Police said that the car had been travelling towards Newthorpe, while the motorcycle was going in the opposite direction towards Sherburn-in-Elmet.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
A 65-year-old man has been killed after a crash on the B1222 on Bank Holiday Monday (May 27). Photo: Google.A 65-year-old man has been killed after a crash on the B1222 on Bank Holiday Monday (May 27). Photo: Google.
A 65-year-old man has been killed after a crash on the B1222 on Bank Holiday Monday (May 27). Photo: Google.

The rider of the motorcycle, a 65-year-old man from Sherburn-in-Elmet, was pronounced dead at the scene.

A third vehicle - a black Keeway Superlight motorcycle - was caught up in the aftermath of the collision, but the rider was uninjured.

Get the latest on all of the news from across Leeds sent directly to your inbox with our free daily newsletter

Meanwhile, the driver of the Renault Clio, a man in his 20s, was arrested. He has since been released under investigation.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The road was closed as collision investigators examined the scene and vehicles were recovered. It reopened at around 2am in the early hours of this morning (May 28).

North Yorkshire Police has launched an appeal for witnesses to the crash, as the force looks for dashcam footage.

They want to speak to anyone who may have captured the collision or either of the vehicles beforehand.

Those who can help with the investigation should email the Major Collision Investigation Team via [email protected], or call 101 quoting incident number 12240093182.

Related topics:LeedsNorth Yorkshire Police