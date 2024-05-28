Sherburn-in-Elmet crash: Tragedy as 65-year-old man killed in motorcycle crash near Leeds with road closed
The collision, which involved a white Renault Clio and a grey Kawasaki ZR motorcycle, happened on the B1222 yesterday (May 27).
Police said that the car had been travelling towards Newthorpe, while the motorcycle was going in the opposite direction towards Sherburn-in-Elmet.
The rider of the motorcycle, a 65-year-old man from Sherburn-in-Elmet, was pronounced dead at the scene.
A third vehicle - a black Keeway Superlight motorcycle - was caught up in the aftermath of the collision, but the rider was uninjured.
Meanwhile, the driver of the Renault Clio, a man in his 20s, was arrested. He has since been released under investigation.
The road was closed as collision investigators examined the scene and vehicles were recovered. It reopened at around 2am in the early hours of this morning (May 28).
North Yorkshire Police has launched an appeal for witnesses to the crash, as the force looks for dashcam footage.
They want to speak to anyone who may have captured the collision or either of the vehicles beforehand.
Those who can help with the investigation should email the Major Collision Investigation Team via [email protected], or call 101 quoting incident number 12240093182.