SH Structures Sherburn-in-Elmet: 70 jobs to be lost as steel manufacturer in Leeds goes into administration
SH Structures Limited, which is based in Sherburn in Elmet, suffered from losses on contracts and a gap in production because of projects being delayed.
That prompted the appointment of company Begbies Traynor as joint administrators yesterday (April 4).
The firm, which manufactured and installed complex steel structures, is based on the Moor Lane Trading Estate and was established over 30 years ago.
A statement said: “SH Structures suffered from losses on various contracts and a gap in production scheduling due to projects being delayed.
“Despite the multi-award winning company's strong reputation, it has not proved possible to find a purchaser for the business. SH Structures will cease trading with the loss of all jobs.”
It added that Begbies Traynor is managing an “orderly wind down” of the business and is seeking the best return for creditors. Those interested in the company’s assets should email [email protected].
