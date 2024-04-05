Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

SH Structures Limited, which is based in Sherburn in Elmet, suffered from losses on contracts and a gap in production because of projects being delayed.

That prompted the appointment of company Begbies Traynor as joint administrators yesterday (April 4).

SH Structures, which is based in Sherburn-in-Elmet, has been placed into administration. Photo: Google.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The firm, which manufactured and installed complex steel structures, is based on the Moor Lane Trading Estate and was established over 30 years ago.

A statement said: “SH Structures suffered from losses on various contracts and a gap in production scheduling due to projects being delayed.

“Despite the multi-award winning company's strong reputation, it has not proved possible to find a purchaser for the business. SH Structures will cease trading with the loss of all jobs.”