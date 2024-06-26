Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A car was stolen in the early hours of the morning after a burglary at a home in Leeds.

The incident, that happened yesterday (June 25), saw a black Golf GTI nicked from a property on Greengage Link in Sherburn in Elmet.

It has prompted a warning from police for people to remain vigilant, as an appeal for information continues.

Police are warning people to be vigilant after a car was stolen from Greengage Link, Sherburn in Elmet, following a burglary on June 25. | Google

The so-called ‘two in one burglary’, in which a criminal breaks into a property specifically to take car keys and steal a vehicle, was one of two reported to North Yorkshire Police on the same day.

The other burglary happened at Lilac Oval in Hillam and saw a grey Skoda Octavia stolen.

As part of an ongoing investigation, officers are appealing for any information, CCTV, dashcam or doorbell camera footage that may have captured something.

Those with information should email [email protected] or call 101, quoting crime reference 12240112154.

Information can also be passed on anonymously to independent charity Crimestoppers by calling 0800 555 111.

A spokesperson for North Yorkshire Police said: “A full investigation is underway, but we’re now urging members of the public to remain vigilant and take simple steps to protect their home and property.”

“The more difficult it is for a burglar to break into your home the less likely they are to bother.”

The force issued the following advice: