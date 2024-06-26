Sherburn in Elmet: Car stolen after burglary at home in Leeds - police issue warning
The incident, that happened yesterday (June 25), saw a black Golf GTI nicked from a property on Greengage Link in Sherburn in Elmet.
It has prompted a warning from police for people to remain vigilant, as an appeal for information continues.
The so-called ‘two in one burglary’, in which a criminal breaks into a property specifically to take car keys and steal a vehicle, was one of two reported to North Yorkshire Police on the same day.
The other burglary happened at Lilac Oval in Hillam and saw a grey Skoda Octavia stolen.
As part of an ongoing investigation, officers are appealing for any information, CCTV, dashcam or doorbell camera footage that may have captured something.
Those with information should email [email protected] or call 101, quoting crime reference 12240112154.
Information can also be passed on anonymously to independent charity Crimestoppers by calling 0800 555 111.
A spokesperson for North Yorkshire Police said: “A full investigation is underway, but we’re now urging members of the public to remain vigilant and take simple steps to protect their home and property.”
“The more difficult it is for a burglar to break into your home the less likely they are to bother.”
The force issued the following advice:
- Consider installing CCTV to cover your property and put up a sign to declare that you have CCTV for potential intruders to see.
- Fit outside security lighting to the front and back of your home and install a visible intruder alarm.
- Use your garage – if you have a garage or outbuilding, please use it and lock your car away when not in use.
- If you don’t have a garage, consider fitting sturdy and lockable gates or a security post to your driveway.
- Fit a high-quality alarm, immobiliser or tracking device to your car if finances allow. Alternatively, use a device such as a visible steering or wheel locks.
- Always lock your car and make sure doors, windows, the boot, and sunroof are secure whenever you leave your vehicle.
- If you own more than one vehicle, park the lesser valued vehicle nearer to the road on the driveway than the more expensive one, making it more difficult to remove.
- Always make sure the windows and doors to your house are locked.
- Consider upgrading your door locks to anti-snap locks, ideally ones with a 3-star euro cylinder rating.
- Don’t leave your car keys on view or placed near windows, doors, or cat-flaps where thieves can see them.
- Look out for your neighbours and report anything suspicious in your area.