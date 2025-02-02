Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A man “preoccupied with sex” raped his partner when she was asleep, a jury found after a trial.

The 51-year-old, who cannot be named to protect the identity of the victim, was handed an 11-year sentence at Leeds Crown Court.

It was heard that the five-year relationship had started off well, but took a turn for the worst due to his “incredibly high sex drive” which “became an obsession”. He would “constantly pester” the woman and he would become nasty and unpleasant when she refused his advances.

He denied any wrongdoing but was found guilty during a trial in December of two counts of rape that took place in Wakefield. He appeared in court from HMP Leeds where he was being held on remand.

During his recent sentencing hearing, a personal statement from the victim was read to the court by prosecutor Brian Russell.

The woman said felt like she had been “conned” by him and has since been diagnosed with post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) due to his gaslighting. She still has nightmares about him.

She added: “I was made to feel like a piece of meat, nothing more than a sex toy for his gratification.

“I deserve respect and to be treated fairly.”

Judge Christopher Batty told the defendant: “You have an extremely high sex drive, you are obsessive - it’s the right word to use.

“You are preoccupied by your desire for sexual relations - the pressure you would bring to bear and constant badgering for sexual relations.

“She could not get away from that obsession. It made her vulnerable in that relationship. You would snap at her and seek to make her life unpleasant so she would succumb to your sexual advances.

“You have shown no remorse or empathy for her.”

He was told he must serve at least two-thirds of the 11-year sentence before being considered for parole, rather than the usual half-way stage.

He was also put on the sex offender register for life, and given a life-long restraining order to keep him away from the victim.