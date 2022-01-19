Trevor Hill, who was teenager himself at the time, sexually abused the young boy numerous times in the mid 1980s over a period of months.

Multiple charges were brought against Hill, who is now 53, but he denied the allegations.

He was found guilty by a jury of all charges following a trial and jailed for eight years at Leeds Crown Court.

Richard Woolfall, prosecuting, read a statement written by the victim to the court.

The victim described how his life had been ruined by Hill.

Judge Neil Clark told Hill: "It's clear you had an absolutely devastating effect on him.

"It's affected him to this day. You have ruined for him all memories of his childhood, and he continues to suffer severe psychological effects."

In 2020, Hill was eventually charged with five counts including gross indecency, indecent assault and a further offence which is now classed as rape.

Mr Woolfall said that anxiety, depression and post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) had all been caused by the horrific experiences he suffered at the hands of Hill.

He said: "I have never felt alive. I breathe but I do not live. I survive.

"I feel exhausted as a victim and a survivor.

"At what point did you think it was right to sexually abuse a young kid?

"Why did you prey on a child? Why did you choose me?

"The pain for me will only end when I have taken my last breath.

"I'm constantly thinking about my abuse. You try and get on with your life, and get on with fighting the war that rages inside your mind."

Hill, a father-of-two and pallet worker of Burntwood Crescent, South Kirkby, has previous convictions for poaching and driving offences.

Daniel Penman, mitigating, said he could not say that Hill agreed with the jury's verdict, or had shown any kind of remorse, but said there was no evidence of other victims of abuse.

Hill will serve at least two-thirds of the eight-year sentence behind bars before being considered for release on licence.

He will also sign the sex offender register for life.

Speaking after the sentencing, Detective Sergeant Nicola Hewitt of the Wakefield District Safeguarding Unit said: “I would like to thank the victim for his bravery in coming forward and for giving evidence in court.

“This meant having to re-visit very painful memories that, for a long time, he had tried to suppress.

“The victim’s disclosure was described as extremely harrowing and I am so proud of him for coming forward and speaking out.

“Hill has got the sentence that he deserves. At no point did he show any remorse for his actions and, he selfishly made the victim relive the ordeal again in court.