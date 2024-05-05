Here are seven of the criminals who have been sentenced this week -
1. David Jones and Kevin Brown
David Jones, left, 49, of Mount Tabor Street, Pudsey, and Kevin Brown, 58, of Town Street, Bramley, were jailed for 45 months and 28 months respectively after both admitting dealing in class A drugs. The dealers were caught by police selling crack and heroin from a car in Bramley in August. Photo: West Yorkshire Police
2. Scott Billings
Scott Billings, 29, of Thomas Way, South Elmsall, was jailed for 22 months and given a seven-year restraining order from his ex partner after admitting ABH and threatening with an offensive weapon in a private place. It came after he beat his former partner and forced her to stay at a party near Pontefract for almost two days in July without medical attention. Photo: West Yorkshire Police
3. Simon Turner
Simon Turner, 47, of White House Dale, York, was jailed for 16 months and banned from driving for 20 months after admitting a charge of intending to pervert the course of justice. It came after he told the police in that it was his former wife who had been speeding, after being caught six times in a matter of months on York Road. Photo: Google/National World
4. David Yates
David Yates, 36, of Foss Walk in Airedale, was jailed for 21 months after admitting breaches of a criminal behaviour order, two offences of racially aggravated harassment, harassment, criminal damage and assault on an emergency worker. It came after he launched a racist tirade against a takeaway owner, smashing his car window with a shovel and throwing a sex toy into the shop on Airedale Road in Castleford between March 31 and April 4. Photo: West Yorkshire Police
5. Romeo Fezjulla
Romeo Fezjulla, 19, who is an inmate at a the Young Offenders Institution in Wetherby, had eight months added to his sentence which will be served concurrently with his existing lengthy jail sentence after admitting a charge of GBH without intent. It came after he lashed out at a fellow inmate with punches, breaking his jaw and leaving him needing surgery in February of last year. Photo: Bruce Rollinson
6. David Paxton
David Paxton, 44, of Lowergate, Paddock, Huddersfield, was jailed for 10 months and banned from driving for 29 months after pleading guilty to dangerous driving, driving while banned and having no insurance. It came after Paxton, who has multiple motoring offences on his record, led police on a chase along the M1 before turning off into Garforth in which officers had to reach speeds of 123mph to catch him in November. Photo: Google/National World