6 . David Paxton

David Paxton, 44, of Lowergate, Paddock, Huddersfield, was jailed for 10 months and banned from driving for 29 months after pleading guilty to dangerous driving, driving while banned and having no insurance. It came after Paxton, who has multiple motoring offences on his record, led police on a chase along the M1 before turning off into Garforth in which officers had to reach speeds of 123mph to catch him in November. Photo: Google/National World