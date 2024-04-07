This week, they also include a thug who brutally punched a man "at least 10 times" in Leeds city centre after following him from a nightclub in the early hours of the morning.
Here are seven of the criminals who were handed jail terms over the last few days -
1. Umayr Hanif and Haaris Iqbal
Umayr Hanif, 26, of Moorside Road, Eccleshill, Bradford, left, admitted four counts of dealing in class A drugs, while Haaris Iqbal, 20, of Wrose Road, Shipley, admitted two counts of the same charge. They were jailed for six years and four-and-a-half years respectively. It came after the pair were stopped on Castleford Lane in Pontefract in November - which led to £156,000 worth of crack, cocaine and heroin being found. Photo: West Yorkshire Police
2. Terrence Ramsden
Terrence Ramsden, 39, of Holtdale Close, Adel, was jailed for three years after admitting two counts of harassment with fear of violence. It came after he bombarded his ex partner with vile messages and voicemails at the start of this year that a judge said made her life "absolute hell". Photo: West Yorkshire Police
3. Blaze Phillips
Blaze Phillips, 29, of Manor Farm Road, Middleton, was jailed for two years after admitting a change of attempted GBH with intent. He brutally punched a man "at least 10 times" after following him to Duncan Street from The Backroom nightclub in January. Photo: West Yorkshire Police
4. Dennis Bostock
Dennis Bostock, 73, of Stockingate, South Kirkby, was jailed for 30 months and given a lifelong restraining order from his victim and several others, while also being banned from having unsupervised contact with anyone under 18. Bostock, who has abuse convictions dating back more than 45 years, was found guilty of sexually assaulting a teenage boy with special educational needs. Photo: West Yorkshire Police
5. Kyle Bucknall and Rachel Bennett
Kyle Bucknall, of Saxon Green, Moortown, was given 18 months' jail to run consecutively with the eight-year sentence he is currently serving, while Rachel Bennett, 37, of Greenfield Court, Wakefield, was jailed for 28 months, after both admitting being concerned in the supply of cocaine and cannabis, as well as money laundering. Bucknall operated a "ring and bring" drugs line, with two women including Bennett helping him to launder the profits. Photo: West Yorkshire Police/Getty