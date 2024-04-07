1 . Umayr Hanif and Haaris Iqbal

Umayr Hanif, 26, of Moorside Road, Eccleshill, Bradford, left, admitted four counts of dealing in class A drugs, while Haaris Iqbal, 20, of Wrose Road, Shipley, admitted two counts of the same charge. They were jailed for six years and four-and-a-half years respectively. It came after the pair were stopped on Castleford Lane in Pontefract in November - which led to £156,000 worth of crack, cocaine and heroin being found. Photo: West Yorkshire Police