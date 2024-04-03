Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Blaze Phillips launched the sickening attack on the man whom he knew and had been in The Backroom nightclub on January 20.

Phillips then followed him to a shop on Duncan Street after leaving the club around 2am. The incident that followed was caught on CCTV and played to Leeds Crown Court this week. It showed 29-year-old Phillips walk up behind him and and punch him twice.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

After he fell to the floor, 18-year-old Kenzy-Jane McPherson, who was with Phillips, kicked him several times, while an unidentified male also joined in kicking him.

Phillips attacked the man on Duncan Street having followed him from a nightclub. (pics by WYP and Google Maps)

Phillips, of Manor Farm Road, Middleton, then grabbed the victim by the collar as he was prone and punched him repeatedly to the face "at least 10 times and possibly twice that", Judge Richard Mansell KC observed.

The victim suffered a fractured eye socket, was bleeding from his mouth and sprained his arm.

The police arrived during the assault and Phillips was arrested. McPherson was later arrested. Appearing in court via video link from HMP Hull, where he was being held on remand, Phillips admitted a charge of attempted GBH with intent. McPherson, of Harehills Avenue, Chapeltown, admitted a charge of ABH.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mitigating for Phillips, Eddison Flint said the father-of-four had showed remorse and made "full and frank admissions from the get go".

He added: "I showed him the footage for the first time and he was visibly shaken and mortified at what he was seeing. It's quite clear he did not appreciate the full extent of his actions. The gravity of what he did that night really hit him."

For McPherson, Erin Kitson-Parker said she had "substantial mental health issues" including emotionally unstable personality disorder and post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD).

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Miss Kitson-Parker said: "It's clear she lost her temper. She understands her behaviour was wholly wrong."