3 . Lee Orrell

Lee Orrell, 37, of Cornbrook, Skelmersdale, Lancashire, was jailed for four years after admitting two counts of Section 20 GBH without intent, multiple incidents of intentional strangulation and coercive control. The court heard that the thug left his girlfriend “a shadow of her former self” after putting her through an ordeal of “degradation and humiliation”, hitting her, strangling her and even stabbing her on one occasion. | West Yorkshire Police/National World