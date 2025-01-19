Also sentenced this week was a predatory teacher who abused a boy in his own bedroom after the youngster’s parents invited him to their Leeds home.
Here’s the full court round-up, with seven of the criminals who were sentenced at Leeds Crown Court this week -
1. Benjamin Barrett
Benjamin Barrett, 27, of no fixed address, was jailed for 30 months after admitting a charge of intentional strangulation. He travelled from London to Leeds to meet a woman, then attacked her in her home during a drinking binge on November 13 last year. | West Yorkshire Police/National World
2. David Crowther
David Crowther, 83, of Oakdale Crescent, Huddersfield, was jailed for 28 months after he was found guilty of inciting a child to commit an act of gross indecency and two indecent assaults against an 11-year-old boy. The predatory teacher abused a boy in his own bedroom after the youngster’s parents invited him to their Leeds home in 1972. | West Yorkshire Police/National World
3. Lee Orrell
Lee Orrell, 37, of Cornbrook, Skelmersdale, Lancashire, was jailed for four years after admitting two counts of Section 20 GBH without intent, multiple incidents of intentional strangulation and coercive control. The court heard that the thug left his girlfriend “a shadow of her former self” after putting her through an ordeal of “degradation and humiliation”, hitting her, strangling her and even stabbing her on one occasion. | West Yorkshire Police/National World
4. Mark Airay
Mark Airay, 54, of Marston Avenue, Morley. was jailed for 28 months after attempting to sexually communicate with a child, two counts of breaching his SHPO, and failing to comply with the terms of the sex offender register. The convicted paedophile who told a 12-year-old girl that he wanted sex while she wore her school uniform called himself “teacher” online. | West Yorkshire Police/Getty
5. Reece Owen
Reece Owen, 22, of Fairfield Avenue, Pontefract, was jailed for three years and 10 months after admitting to a street robbery, two assaults on emergency workers, one common assault on an emergency worker and racially-aggravated harassment. The court heard that Owen threatened to “cut up” his victim after demanding his phone and wallet during a chance meeting in Pontefract on December 9 last year. | West Yorkshire Police/Google
6. Christopher Hartley
Christopher Hartley, 36, an inmate at HMP Garth in Lancashire, was handed an extended eight-year sentence that will run consecutively to his existing sentence after attacking a fellow prisoner with a chair leg while in HMP Wakefield. | Google/National World