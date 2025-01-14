Predatory teacher jailed for abusing Leeds boy in his own bedroom 52 years ago

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A predatory teacher abused a boy in his own bedroom after the youngster’s parents invited him to their Leeds home.

Court - a weekly round-up of the best court stories and analysis from correspondent Nick Frame Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The victim’s parents invited David Crowther to their house in 1972, with hopes their son would be accepted into the schools where he taught.

The victim kept the abuse to himself until 2021, after he read that 83-year-old Crowther had been jailed for abusing other boys in the 1980s, so took the decision to tell police.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Crowther was handed a new 28-month jail sentence at Leeds Crown Court today after he was found guilty after a trial of inciting a child to commit an act of gross indecency and two indecent assaults against the 11-year-old boy.

The judge, Recorder Thyne KC said that he was “quite satisfied” that Crowther’s motives were “not completely innocent” in going to the boy’s room.

Former teacher Crowther (pictured) was jailed again after more abuse came to light. | WYP / National World

The court heard that the boy had “felt guilty” for not speaking up sooner, and felt he could have save others from being abused.

But Recorder Thyne said: “He has nothing to feel guilty about. He demonstrated tremendous courage in coming forward when he did.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The trial heard that Crowther got the 11-year-old boy alone in his bedroom while his parents were downstairs and sexually assaulted him, putting his hands down his trousers.

Crowther then returned downstairs as if nothing had happened.

Crowther, of Oakdale Crescent, Huddersfield had been sentenced to three years and seven months imprisonment in 2019 for sexually abusing two teenage boys he had befriended through a choir in the 1980s.

He was also previously convicted of five indecent assaults on children between 1973 and 1975 while working as a teacher in Leeds.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Speaking after sentencing, Detective Sergeant Emma Maltas, of Leeds District Safeguarding, said: “Crowther committed a huge betrayal of trust while visiting the victim’s home, sexually abusing him in his own bedroom while his parents were downstairs.

“This was a terrifying ordeal for a young boy to endure at the time and was something that had a lasting traumatic impact on him that he has had to carry with him throughout his adult life.

“We hope that the victim will gain some sense of closure from knowing Crowther has now been brought to justice for the harm his actions did to him, both at the time and over the years that followed.”