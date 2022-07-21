Seven arrests after Leeds street brawl

Police received a report of a ‘disturbance’ on Amberton Street in Gipton at around 11.28pm last night. (July 20)

Officers attended and found three males with injuries. They were taken to hospital for further treatment.

None of the injuries are believed to be life-threatening.

Amberton Street. PIC: Google

Enquiries are ongoing and seven males aged between 16 and 29 have been arrested in connection with the incident.

Anyone who can assist the investigation is asked to contact Leeds CID on 101 or by using the LiveChat facility on the West Yorkshire website, quoting log 2114 of 20 July.