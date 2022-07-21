David Spencer was seen masturbating at Yorkshire Sculpture Park in front of women and children on June 21.

The 52-year-old appeared at Leeds Magistrates’ Court admitting outraging public decency.

Spencer, of Park Lodge Lane, was given an eight-month jail term.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Yorkshire Sculpture Park

He was also in breach of a previous court order for possession of amphetamine.