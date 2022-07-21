Pervert jailed for sex act at Wakefield park in front of women and children

A pervert has been locked up after performing a sex act at a park in Wakefield.

By Nick Frame
Thursday, 21st July 2022, 11:45 am

David Spencer was seen masturbating at Yorkshire Sculpture Park in front of women and children on June 21.

The 52-year-old appeared at Leeds Magistrates’ Court admitting outraging public decency.

Spencer, of Park Lodge Lane, was given an eight-month jail term.

Yorkshire Sculpture Park

He was also in breach of a previous court order for possession of amphetamine.

The magistrates said his latest offending was aggravated by his previous record of multiple drug and sexual offences.