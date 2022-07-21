David Spencer was seen masturbating at Yorkshire Sculpture Park in front of women and children on June 21.
The 52-year-old appeared at Leeds Magistrates’ Court admitting outraging public decency.
Spencer, of Park Lodge Lane, was given an eight-month jail term.
He was also in breach of a previous court order for possession of amphetamine.
The magistrates said his latest offending was aggravated by his previous record of multiple drug and sexual offences.