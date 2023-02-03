Monsuru Abina was detained by security at the O2 store after using a false passport as ID to help buy the two phones worth a a total of £2,600, just days before Christmas.

It was later discovered that the 40-year-old has a lengthy a history of fraudulent activity, and would often move areas once detected. He was also wanted on charges from Cardiff in Wales where he had spent hundreds in a shop also using false documents.

The Nigerian-born Londoner would regularly accuse staff in the shops he targeted of racial discrimination.

Abini would travel across the country to commit fraud, but was finally caught out in Leeds.

Jailing him for 20 months at Leeds Crown Court this week, the Recorder of Leeds, Judge Guy Kearl KC told him: “You have been to prison before but it has not appeared to have deterred you. You are a fraudster.

"You repeatedly lied and accused staff of racial harassment. You have been travelling the country committing offences for many, many years.”

Prosecutor Harry Crowson said the first set of offences related to an incident in a Debenhams in Cardiff in 2019 when he opened a store credit card account under a false name, and gave false documents to support his application.

He then bought shorts worth £26 and aftershave worth £266, but his behaviour had already attracted suspicion. He was stopped by security and detained. On him they found a bank card under a second name, purporting to be from Germany, but it was ascertained he could not speak German.

The names on the IDs were genuine, but when the people were contacted they had no knowledge of or even met Abina.

During his police interview he levelled accusations of racism over his arrest.

Then on December 22 last year he handed over a Nigerian passport to staff at the O2 store in the White Rose Centre, but it was noticed the writing seemed smudged in places. He became angry as staff quietly notified the authorities. He tried to leave but was stopped by security.

Again, the passport number and name were genuine, but they had never heard of Abina.

Appearing in court via video link from HMP Leeds, he admitted two counts of fraud by false representation and two of possession of an article in the use of fraud.

Abina, of Lighthouse View, Greenwich, London, has eight convictions for 13 offences, mostly for fraud.

Mitigating, Christopher Dunn said he and brother had followed their mother to Britain from Nigeria, but could not find work because of his illegal status in the UK. He said his brother had returned to Nigeria and had been killed, and feared the same fate if he were to be deported.

Mr Dunn said the meagre money he could earn was not enough so “got himself into difficulties” by turning to fraud.