Serial cold-calling Leeds conman targeted cancer patient during summer spree
Anthony Jarrett, who has committed dozens of previous offences of fraud, took a total of £2,200 from residents during the summer after knocking on doors and offering to carry out work on homes or gardens.
The 45-year-old would introduce himself as Anthony Jones, gain their trust and persuade them to hire him, before asking for a deposit. He would then leave after agreeing a start date, and either return to demand further cash for materials, or never return. No work was ever carried out. On one occasion he let himself into a woman’s house days after she agreed to let him do the work, and helped himself to her money.
He targeted one home in Raynville Avenue in May of this year, where he walked away with £260 in total, and was consequently arrested. After being bailed, he went on spree in July, targeting people living in Cliffe Park Crescent, Swallow Avenue and Blue Hill Lane in Wortley, Cranbrook Avenue in Beeston and Heights Way in Armley.
One of the victims had been undergoing chemotherapy at the time and in a victim impact statement read to Leeds Crown Court this week, said he felt unscrupulous Jarrett used that to gain his trust.
He has 26 previous convictions for 76 offences, 38 of which are for fraud. He was last jailed in September 2022 for six moths for four counts of fraud.
Eventually remanded into custody, Jarrett, of no fixed address, admitted seven counts of fraud by false representation for his latest offending, and asked for five other offences to be taken into account.
Mitigating, James Littlehales said Jarrett was eager to have the additional matters taken into consideration. He explained: “He does not want to come back to court after his release to be arrested for further matters. He wants to clear the slate.”
The judge, Recorder Tony Hawks jailed him for two years and said: “You target elderly people, those living on their own and someone who was receiving treatment for cancer. You were simply unable to stop yourself. It may seem like small amounts of money to some, but it may be significant to other people.”