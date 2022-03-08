Police officers found cash and further evidence of drug dealing when they searched Travis Reynolds' home after his arrest.

Leeds Crown Court heard officers in an unmarked police car signalled for Reynolds to stop as he was driving a VW Golf in Bramley on January 14 this year.

Laura Addy, prosecuting, said Reynolds tried to drive away from the officers but stopped his car on Landseer Way and ran from the vehicle.

Travis Reynolds was jailed for three years at Leeds Crown Court after pleading guilty to possessing crack cocaine with intent to supply.

An officer chased after the defendant and detained him on Raynville Road.

He was in possession of a bag which contained 15 wraps of crack cocaine, worth around £150.

His car was searched and three mobile phones and cash were recovered.

Reynolds' home was searched and digital scales containing crack cocaine residue were found along with drug dealing bags and more cash.

The 22-year-old was interviewed and claimed that the drugs were for his own use.

He also claimed he ran from the police as he did not have a driving licence or insurance.

Reynolds, of Borrowdale Close, Armley, was unable to explain the drug dealing evidence found at his home.

He pleaded guilty to possessing crack cocaine with intent to supply.

Reynolds has previous convictions for possessing cannabis and being concerned in the supply of heroin, for which he was given a suspended sentence.

A probation officer told the court that Reynolds had stated in an interview that he returned to using drugs as his mental health deteriorated when he lost his job.

Reynolds said he built up a debt with his dealer and agreed to transport drugs in order to pay it off.

The defendant said the drug dealer had also been using his home to package drugs.

Nicholas Hammond, mitigating, said Reynolds pleaded guilty to the offence at an early stage and had a troubled upbringing.

Jailing Reynolds, Recorder Catherine Silverton said: "You have reached the end of the line.

"This offence is aggravated by your previous convictions, particularly when the court has made every attempt to avoid sending you to prison in the past.

"Dealing in Class A drugs is serious.

"It is inevitable that I must impose an immediate custodial sentence.