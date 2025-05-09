Hospital bed sentencing delay for Leeds teenager who admits killing his own grandmother
Brendan Skelton was due to learn his fate today for the brutal slaying of 60-year-old Mandy Barnett at the property near Wortley in October 2023.
The 18-year-old previously admitted manslaughter on the grounds of diminished responsibility, which was accepted by the Crown after he was initially charged with her murder.
A hospital order is a likely outcome rather than a full jail sentence - meaning he will be held in a secure unit until he is deemed well enough to either be released or then sent to a prison to complete his sentence.
A short update hearing was held at Leeds Crown Court today for which the teenager was not present.
Prosecutor Michael Smith explained that a suitable vacancy for Skelton at a secure unit has not been finalised.
As a result of the delay, a doctor’s report into the teenager is also yet to be received.
Making matters more urgent, it was heard that Skelton turns 19 in July and can no longer stay in the secure unit in Wakefield where he currently being held because it is for children only. A special exemption had been granted when he turned 18.
The court was told that matters “had been escalated” and it was hopeful it could be resolved soon.
The judge, the Recorder of Leeds, Guy Kearl KC, said he would not set a date for sentencing, but one should be arranged as soon as a bed becomes available for Skelton.
Mrs Barnett was brutally killed at an address on Prince Edward Grove, near Wortley on October 23, 2023. Police had been called to the property at around 11pm.
She was taken to hospital with stab wounds, but was pronounced dead a short time later.
Skelton, of Leasowe Close, Hunslet, was swiftly arrested and charged. He was only 17 at the time and has been held in the secure unit since then.