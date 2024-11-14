Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A cannabis farm was uncovered after emergency services responded to a house fire in Leeds.

Firefighters were called to the blaze on Selby Road in Halton at around 9.30am this morning (November 14), with four crews working to extinguish the flames.

The fire service subsequently alerted police, who found a cannabis farm inside the house.

A cannabis farm was discovered at a house fire in Halton, Leeds.

No injuries were reported, and West Yorkshire Police officers are investigating to determine the cause of the fire.

Anyone with information that could assist detectives is asked to contact the police by calling 101 or using the live chat at westyorkshire.police.uk/LiveChat quoting reference 0396 of 14/11.

Information can also be given anonymously to Crimestoppers at 0800 555 111.