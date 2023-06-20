Liam Petch appeared at Leeds Magistrates’ Court after being charged with the manslaughter of 47-year-old Scott Foster, who died in hospital hours after an incident in Rosgill Drive, Seacroft, last Wednesday night.

Officers were called to reports of an assault shortly after 9.05pm. They said that an unconscious man was found lying in the middle of the road. He had serious head injuries and was taken to hospital, where he later died.

A police cordon was put in place at the scene. Detectives also questioned three suspects who were arrested in connection with the man’s death.

