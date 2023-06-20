Leeds news you can trust since 1890
Seacroft resident remanded on manslaughter charge after street death

A man charged with causing the death of another in Leeds has been remanded into custody.
By Nick Frame
Published 20th Jun 2023, 08:41 BST- 1 min read
Updated 20th Jun 2023, 09:36 BST

Liam Petch appeared at Leeds Magistrates’ Court after being charged with the manslaughter of 47-year-old Scott Foster, who died in hospital hours after an incident in Rosgill Drive, Seacroft, last Wednesday night.

Officers were called to reports of an assault shortly after 9.05pm. They said that an unconscious man was found lying in the middle of the road. He had serious head injuries and was taken to hospital, where he later died.

A police cordon was put in place at the scene. Detectives also questioned three suspects who were arrested in connection with the man’s death.

The cordon was placed around the scene on Rosgill Drive.The cordon was placed around the scene on Rosgill Drive.
Petch, who is aged 32, of Brooklands Lane, Seacroft, was later charged. No plea was entered during his short hearing on Saturday morning and he was remanded into custody. He is due to appear at Leeds Crown Court on July 17.