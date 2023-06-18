Leeds news you can trust since 1890
Rosgill Drive Seacroft: Man appears in court charged with manslaughter in Leeds after body found in road

A man has been charged with manslaughter after the death of a man who was found injured in the street.
Charles Gray
By Charles Gray
Published 18th Jun 2023, 11:35 BST- 1 min read
Updated 18th Jun 2023, 11:35 BST

Liam Petch, aged 32, of Brooklands Lane, Seacroft, has been charged in relation to the death of 47-year-old Scott Foster, who died in hospital on Thursday following an incident in Rosgill Drive, Seacroft, on Wednesday (June 14) night.

Petch was remanded to appear at Leeds Magistrates Court yesterday (Saturday). The outcome of the hearing is not yet known.

Officers were called to reports of an assault in Rosgill Drive, Seacroft, shortly after 9.05pm on Wednesday. They said that an unconscious man was found lying in the middle of the road. He had serious head injuries and was taken to hospital, where he later died.

Police incident on Rosgill Drive, Seacroft, Leeds. Picture By Yorkshire Evening Post PhotographerPolice incident on Rosgill Drive, Seacroft, Leeds. Picture By Yorkshire Evening Post Photographer
Police incident on Rosgill Drive, Seacroft, Leeds. Picture By Yorkshire Evening Post Photographer

A police cordon remained in place at the scene on Thursday (June 15) as investigations continued at the scene. Detectives also questioned three suspects who were arrested in connection with the man’s death.