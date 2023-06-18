Liam Petch, aged 32, of Brooklands Lane, Seacroft, has been charged in relation to the death of 47-year-old Scott Foster, who died in hospital on Thursday following an incident in Rosgill Drive, Seacroft, on Wednesday (June 14) night.

Petch was remanded to appear at Leeds Magistrates Court yesterday (Saturday). The outcome of the hearing is not yet known.

Officers were called to reports of an assault in Rosgill Drive, Seacroft, shortly after 9.05pm on Wednesday. They said that an unconscious man was found lying in the middle of the road. He had serious head injuries and was taken to hospital, where he later died.

Police incident on Rosgill Drive, Seacroft, Leeds. Picture By Yorkshire Evening Post Photographer