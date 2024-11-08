A man from Leeds has been banned from keeping animals after four dogs were found with shocking injuries and covered in faeces.

Court - a weekly round-up of the best court stories and analysis from correspondent Nick Frame Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Mackenzie Ward, 21, of Moresdale Lane was convicted of a string of animal welfare offences following an investigation into wildlife crime against badgers.

It comes after police executed a warrant at an address in Seacroft on March 23. They found four dogs who were being kept in appalling conditions – covered in faeces and with untreated injuries which officers suspected had been caused by animal fighting.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Left, the appalling conditions the dogs were kept in; right, an image from Ward's social media. | West Yorkshire Police

One of the dogs was covered in ticks and had fresh puncture wounds to the side of its face which was severely infected and swollen. They were taken for immediate veterinary care.

Ward was not at the address at the time and was later interviewed under caution. After a lengthy investigation, involving specialist support from the RSPCA, Naturewatch Foundation and Science and Advice for Scottish Agriculture, Ward was charged.

He appeared at Leeds Magistrates Court, admitting three counts of causing unnecessary suffering to a protected animal, one count of causing an animal to fight and four counts of failing to ensure the welfare of an animal.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Left, an image from Ward's social media; right, the appalling conditions the dogs were kept in. | West Yorkshire Police

He was given a 26-week custodial sentence, suspended for 12 months, along with a five-day rehabilitation order, 200 hours of unpaid work and a 10-year ban on keeping animals.

Sergeant Andy Katkowski, who led the investigation, said: “The conditions these four dogs were found being kept in were truly appalling and we believe the injuries to one of the dogs was the result of it being involved in animal fighting, most likely with a badger.

“Badger-related offences are a particularly cruel form of wildlife crime where badgers face a horrific and prolonged death purely for the entertainment of those involved.

“It is an illegal activity that is often linked to other types of crime and the police and our partner agencies will continue to target those who take part in this so-called bloodsport.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We encourage anyone who witnesses any suspicious activity in the countryside that could be linked to this type of offending or who has any information about those involved to contact us via 101 or online referencing Operation Molehill.”