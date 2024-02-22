Seacroft Green Shopping Centre: Leeds jeweller describes horrifying armed robbery as staff left traumatised
The raid, at Seacroft Green Shopping Centre yesterday (February 21), saw armed robbers make off with tens of thousands of pounds worth of stock from Christopher Brown Jewellers.
Owner Chris Brown, 53, told the Yorkshire Evening Post that staff have not slept and are still in shock, as work began to replace broken glass at the store.
But Chris, who has been in the industry for more than 30 years, insisted that he was keen not to let the frightening incident get the better of them.
He said: “It was a busy shopping day. Mothers with children were looking in the window only seconds before it happened. An elderly woman had the fright of her life.
“Nothing in this world should justify people coming into a high street shop armed with chainsaws, revving them up and trying to scare the life out of people.”
The incident, shortly after 11.30am, saw the robbers use one of the weapons to cut a hole into the window of the shop before grabbing items. Witnesses said they raced off in a blue vehicle towards North Parkway.
Police confirmed today that enquiries into the raid are continuing.
Chris said: “Luckily, no one was hurt. But the staff are seriously shocked. I have been speaking to them this morning and they said that two hours of sleep is as good as they could get.
“You relive incidents like these for weeks and month. The knock-on effect is very big."
He added: “There is a brazenness about it. I know the police are doing their best and, to be fair, they did very well yesterday. I can’t praise them enough, but they would never be able to get to an incident in two minutes.”
A stock take was continuing this morning, but it was evident that the damage was in the tens of thousands of pounds.
Chris said: “We have a very high security system in place to stop this from happening. But when people come armed with chainsaws, there is not a lot that you can do.
“I just hope that these people are caught and that the justice they receive fits the crime.”
The store reopened today and has already had customers through the door.
“We won’t let this get us down,” added Chris.
Anyone who can assist police with enquiries has been urged to contact Leeds District CID by calling 101, or by using the force’s website, quoting crime reference 13240097307.
Information can also be reportedly anonymously to independent charity Crimestoppers by calling 0800 555 111.