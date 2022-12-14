Police have confirmed that a 51-year-old man who was involved in a crash in Seacroft yesterday (Tuesday, 13 December) has died in hospital.

The incident occurred at 6.48am at the junction of Easterly Road and Boggart Hill Drive, when a black Ford Transit van crashed into a Triumph motorcycle. The driver of the van, a 21-year-old man, was arrested on suspicion of causing serious injury by dangerous driving and has been released under investigation.

Officers are continuing to appeal for witnesses. Anyone who witnessed the collision or the movements of either vehicle in the time leading up to it, particularly anyone with relevant dashcam footage, is asked to contact the Major Collision Enquiry Team via 101 quoting reference 13220682676 or online.