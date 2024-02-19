Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Police named Sam Varley, 44, as the woman who was found dead at a property on Brown Hill Terrace in Harehills last week.

Warren Spence, 54, is due to make his first appearance at Leeds Crown Court tomorrow (Tuesday) charged with her killing.

Becky Joyce, who co-runs the local charity the Homeless Street Angels said that she became close to Ms Varley over the last four years.

Sam Varley, 44, has been described as 'full of life' by those who knew her.

She said that Ms Varley approached the charity for various means of support. She said: "She was full of life. She always cared for other people and wanted to help them. If she had a couple of quid spare she would give it away to someone.

"She was very proud of her kids and her family."

She said that Ms Varley was "fun-loving and full of life" and particularly enjoyed her music.

Ms Joyce said: "She was one of the funniest people I knew.

"She loved dancing and music. As soon as she got in my car she was turning the volume up and putting her favourite dance tracks on."

Ms Joyce added that she was "very, very upset" by Ms Varley's death, adding: "It's just really, really sad."

Police are continuing to appeal to anyone who saw Ms Varley or Warren Spence in the time up to her death to get in touch.

Senior Investigating Officer, Detective Chief Inspector James Entwistle said: “This investigation has been treated as a priority and we have been making extensive enquiries since the tragic discovery of Sam’s body, but we need the community to help us.

“It is important that we understand the timeline of what has taken place, and we are urging anyone who can help us understand both Sam and Warren’s movements prior to her death to please come forward.”