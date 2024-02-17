Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Sam Varley, 44, was found deceased at an address on Brown Hill Terrace in Harehills on Monday, February 12

A man has now been charged with her murder.

Sam Varley

Warren Spence, 54, of no fixed abode, is due to appear at Leeds Magistrates Court today (February 17).

Detectives from the Homicide and Major Enquiry Team are appealing for anyone to come forward who has seen Sam Varley or Warren Spence in the week before she was found deceased at the address.

Senior Investigating Officer, Detective Chief Inspector James Entwistle said: “This investigation has been treated as a priority and we have been making extensive enquiries since the tragic discovery of Sam’s body, but we need the community to help us.

“It is important that we understand the timeline of what has taken place, and we are urging anyone who can help us understand both Sam and Warren’s movements prior to her death to please come forward.”

Information can be provided via the Live Chat function on the West Yorkshire Police website or by calling 101, quoting Operation Pentaline, reference 13240080983.