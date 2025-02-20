Saliva left on airbag helped track down VW Golf driver who crashed during police chase
Bailey Chalmers and his passengers fled on foot after he lost control of the high-powered VW Golf R and ploughed into a stationary Toyota van, causing the airbag to be deployed.
Chalmers is already a serving prisoner after becoming involved in obtaining and selling stolen cars to order.
He was given another jail term at Leeds Crown Court this week which will run consecutively to his existing sentence.
The court heard that police in Leeds had spotted the Golf speeding on the evening of April 5 last year, so turned to follow.
Chalmers then put his foot down and reached in excess of 90mph, prosecutor Tayo Dasaolu said.
Entering the Hunslet Carr area he reached 70mph in a 30mph, and the police were unable to keep pace with Golf.
But he then lost control of the junction of Lodge Lane and Beeston Road and smashed into the white van.
Three people were seen to decamp and run from the scene. Chalmers, 20, was later arrested following the forensic analysis of the airbag.
Chalmers, of School Street, Pudsey, admitted a charge of dangerous driving.
Mitigating, Michael Walsh conceded Chalmer’s “position was plain”, and that the only mitigation was his early guilty plea.
Judge Roger Thomas KC handed him an 11-month sentence and a 27-month driving ban.
The 11 months will not begin until he has completed the 19-month sentence he received last month for handling stolen goods and conspiracy to handle stolen goods.
Chalmers had orchestrated the buying and selling of stolen cars.
He placed orders with known burglars for certain stolen vehicles and discussed prices.
He then flashed his wealth by taking photos of himself with bundles of cash and Rolex watches.