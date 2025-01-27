Judge congratulates Pudsey car criminal on birth of his son, before jailing him

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A judge who allowed a car criminal time to witness the birth of his child, congratulated him before sending him to prison.

Bailey Chalmers admitted orchestrating the buying and selling of stolen cars, then flashed his wealth by taking photos of himself with bundles of cash and Rolex watches.

He was due to be sentenced earlier this month, but Judge Christopher Batty showed mercy and adjourned the case so Chalmers could be there to see his son being born.

Bailey Chalmers (pictured) was jailed after he was allowed to attend his son's birth.

The 20-year-old returned to Leeds Crown Court where Judge Batty told him it was simply “too serious” to avoid custody.

He told Chalmers: “I’m really pleased for both of you, my congratulations. I really hope what you have been through in the last few days makes you realise that committing crime is not the thing to do.

“Unfortunately you have to face up to what you did.

“Being away from your family will be difficult. I know it will be really hard but it can’t be overlooked.”

Chalmers, of School Street, Pudsey, was jailed for 19 months after admitting offences of handling stolen goods and conspiracy to handle stolen goods.

He was arrested on suspicion of burglary in 2023 and released under investigation.

A phone seized during his arrest was analysed and uncovered “copious messages” about the buying and selling of vehicles stolen in “Hanoi-style” burglaries - when thieves target homes specifically to grab the keys for the car parked outside.

They found him to be in regular contact with known burglars, discussing prices and requests for certain vehicles.

The police also found the photographs of him posing with bundles of cash and the expensive watches, showing he was of “considerable means”.

He was re-arrested in June last year. A new mobile phone had contained a single message offering to supply a stolen Kia Sportage to another person.

The bulk of Chalmer’s offending took place between September and December 2023, with the value of the cars involved ran to six figures.

Mitigating, Michael Walsh said Chalmers had pleaded guilty at the first opportunity.