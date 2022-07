It happened in Rycroft Avenue, Swinnow, at about 8.45pm on Tuesday.

Police were called to a domestic incident, where a man was refusing to leave the property and was in possession of an axe.

Armed officers were called out the the street, along with police negotiators.

Ryecroft Avenue, Swinnow, where the incident took place (Photo: Google)

At about 3.40am the man was detained and was arrested on suspicion of domestic assaults.