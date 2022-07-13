Armed officers, along with police negotiators, were called to a house in Rycroft Avenue, Swinnow just before 9pm on Tuesday.

A police statement said: "At 8.46pm yesterday, police were called to a domestic incident in Rycroft Avenue, Swinnow, Leeds, where a man was refusing to leave the property and was in possession of an axe.

The incident took place on Rycroft Avenue.

"Armed officers were deployed to the scene along with police negotiators to bring the incident to a safe conclusion."