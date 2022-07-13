Armed officers, along with police negotiators, were called to a house in Rycroft Avenue, Swinnow just before 9pm on Tuesday.
Read More
Read MoreNew strike set by rail union for later this month in pay, jobs and conditions di...
A police statement said: "At 8.46pm yesterday, police were called to a domestic incident in Rycroft Avenue, Swinnow, Leeds, where a man was refusing to leave the property and was in possession of an axe.
"Armed officers were deployed to the scene along with police negotiators to bring the incident to a safe conclusion."
Police have confirmed the man remains in custody.