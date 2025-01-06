Ryan Fraser: Leeds man with links to Rothwell and surrounding areas wanted on recall to prison

Dennis Morton
By Dennis Morton

Digital Journalist

Published 6th Jan 2025, 15:39 GMT
A man from Leeds is wanted on recall to prison.

West Yorkshire Police are seeking information to locate Ryan Fraser, who was released on licence in August 2024 after serving part of a sentence for robbery.

Leeds District Police would like to speak with anyone who has seen Fraser, 31, or who may have any information regarding his whereabouts. He has links to south Leeds and is known to spend time in Rothwell and the surrounding areas.

Ryan Fraser, 31, previously served a sentence for robbery.Ryan Fraser, 31, previously served a sentence for robbery.
Ryan Fraser, 31, previously served a sentence for robbery. | West Yorkshire Police

If you have seen Fraser or have any information that could assist the police in locating him, please contact the police at 101 or use the online chat feature on the West Yorkshire Police website. The crime reference number is 13240581915.

You can also provide information anonymously to the independent charity Crimestoppers by calling 0800 555 111.

Related topics:West Yorkshire PoliceLeedsRothwellRyan FraserPolice
