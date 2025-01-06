Ryan Fraser: Leeds man with links to Rothwell and surrounding areas wanted on recall to prison
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
West Yorkshire Police are seeking information to locate Ryan Fraser, who was released on licence in August 2024 after serving part of a sentence for robbery.
Leeds District Police would like to speak with anyone who has seen Fraser, 31, or who may have any information regarding his whereabouts. He has links to south Leeds and is known to spend time in Rothwell and the surrounding areas.
If you have seen Fraser or have any information that could assist the police in locating him, please contact the police at 101 or use the online chat feature on the West Yorkshire Police website. The crime reference number is 13240581915.
You can also provide information anonymously to the independent charity Crimestoppers by calling 0800 555 111.