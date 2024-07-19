Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

An area in Leeds has been named as one of the worst in the country for unsolved burglaries.

Court - a weekly round-up of the best court stories and analysis from correspondent Nick Frame Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

New data found that in residential streets around Outer Rothwell, including Wood Lane, there were 56 reported burglaries in 2021 and none were solved.

The research was carried out by Channel 4 Dispatches and found there were 167 areas in England and Wales where police had not identified a single suspect for a plethora of crimes including theft, burglary and robbery. 166 of these are covered by the Met Police.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Yorkshire Evening Post visited Rothwell to get the opinions of locals.

Wood Lane, Rothwell. | Bruce Rollinson

Arthur told the YEP: “What you don’t see is any police walking about on foot, while normally years ago you would do.

“It’s always good to have a police officer walking in the area on foot, getting to know the people and I think that would deter a lot of crime.”

In residential streets around Wood Lane in Rothwell there were 56 burglaries in 2021 and none were solved.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

West Yorkshire Police said it has made significant investment in projects that have brought down burglary levels and officers are committed to attending all home burglaries.

Daniel added: “You can see that there is a change in culture where you have a lot of kids running around on e-bikes and in tracksuits and ski masks.

“If you pass those kids and they speak to them then they became regular human beings with boundaries. If you see them and react to them because of a stereotype then they go further into that stereotype.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Of the 56, 44 were shed/outbuilding break-ins and there was eight actual dwelling burglaries. The force added that in 2023 there were 23 burglaries and in 2023 there were 34.

The Home Office said it will recruit 13,000 more police community support officers and will “take a more active role to improve standards in policing so that charge rates increase”.