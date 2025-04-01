Ryan Fraser: Leeds man with links to Rothwell wanted over burglary in Outlon as West Yorkshire Police appeal
An appeal was issued in January for help tracking down Ryan Fraser, 31, as he was wanted on recall to prison. He was released on license in August last year after serving part of a sentence for robbery.
West Yorkshire Police have today (Tuesday) issued another appeal for information to find Fraser as he is now also wanted in connection with a burglary in Oulton in February.
He has links to South Leeds and is known to frequent Rothwell and the immediate surrounding areas.
He is described as a white male with short brown hair and brown eyes.
Anyone who has seen Fraser or has any information about his whereabouts is asked to contact Leeds District Police on 101, or via the livechat facility on the West Yorkshire Police website, quoting the reference 13240581915.
Information can also be given anonymously to the independent Crimestoppers charity on 0800 555 111.