Leeds news you can trust since 1890
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Wimbledon 2023: Marketa Vondrousova wins women’s final
Jeremy Vine reaches settlement over false BBC scandal allegations
Ronan Keating's brother killed in tragic car crash in Ireland
Wimbledon 2023: Carlos Alcaraz wins men’s singles final for first time
Jane Birkin dead: Singer and actress dies at the age of 76
Ben Wallace to step down as defence secretary

Roundhay Park: Police give update on hunt for 'flasher' as parkgoers report man exposing himself

Police have confirmed yet more sightings of a “flasher” exposing himself in a Leeds beauty spot, despite increased patrols.
James Connolly
By James Connolly
Published 17th Jul 2023, 12:13 BST- 1 min read
Updated 17th Jul 2023, 12:13 BST

There have been growing concerns about the safety of women and girls walking alone in Roundhay Park after multiple reports of indecent exposure in recent weeks.

That led to West Yorkshire Police deploying plainclothes officers, uniformed cops on electric bikes, and even a drone at the popular green space at the start of the month.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

But as recently as Tuesday (July 11), more reports have been made. A spokesperson for the force said: “Police received reports of indecent exposure at Roundhay Park on the afternoon of Tuesday, July 11. Enquiries are ongoing.”

Sightings of the 'flasher' have prompted concerns about the safety of women visiting Roundhay Park alone. Photo: Jonathan Gawthorpe.Sightings of the 'flasher' have prompted concerns about the safety of women visiting Roundhay Park alone. Photo: Jonathan Gawthorpe.
Sightings of the 'flasher' have prompted concerns about the safety of women visiting Roundhay Park alone. Photo: Jonathan Gawthorpe.

Victims have said that the perpetrator appears in the park either partially or fully naked and is masturbating during the incidents. It has been reported in areas popular with dogwalkers.

Those with any information have been urged to contact police, using the What3Words app to give precise locations if possible. They should call the Leeds North East Neighbourhood Policing Team on 101, while victims of indecent exposure should call 999 as soon as possible.