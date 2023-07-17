Roundhay Park: Police give update on hunt for 'flasher' as parkgoers report man exposing himself
There have been growing concerns about the safety of women and girls walking alone in Roundhay Park after multiple reports of indecent exposure in recent weeks.
That led to West Yorkshire Police deploying plainclothes officers, uniformed cops on electric bikes, and even a drone at the popular green space at the start of the month.
But as recently as Tuesday (July 11), more reports have been made. A spokesperson for the force said: “Police received reports of indecent exposure at Roundhay Park on the afternoon of Tuesday, July 11. Enquiries are ongoing.”
Victims have said that the perpetrator appears in the park either partially or fully naked and is masturbating during the incidents. It has been reported in areas popular with dogwalkers.
Those with any information have been urged to contact police, using the What3Words app to give precise locations if possible. They should call the Leeds North East Neighbourhood Policing Team on 101, while victims of indecent exposure should call 999 as soon as possible.