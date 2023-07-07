Officers from West Yorkshire Police are investigating multiple incidents of indecent exposure at Roundhay Park and are appealing for any sightings of the perpetrator to be reported.

According to the force, several reports have been made in recent weeks by women walking in the park, prompting concerns about the safety of those visiting the green space on their own.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

One woman told the Yorkshire Evening Post that she has seen the man twice and he was masturbating during both incidents.

Police have been deployed at Roundhay Park after reports of a "flasher". Photo: Bruce Rollinson.

Now, plain clothes officers as well as uniformed officers from the neighbourhood policing team have been deployed, some of whom are using electric bikes to cover as much ground as possible.

Residents are also being asked questions to build a better understanding of the offender’s behaviour patterns. Police said that no one has been hurt in the reported incidents.

“We are aware of residents’ concerns about indecent exposure incidents in Roundhay Park and can promise that extensive enquiries are ongoing by police and partners to identify suspects,” said Detective Chief Inspector Sarah Lambert, of Leeds District Police.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“High visibility patrols are ongoing there by Neighbourhood Policing Team officers and we have also deployed police officers who have been patrolling in ‘plain’ clothes to both reassure residents and monitor the parkland for potential suspects.

“Those officers could be there at any time and at any location. We have also been using drones in the area. It must be stressed that while no-one has been hurt we do take reports of such behaviour very seriously indeed.

“Reducing offending against women and females remains a key concern for West Yorkshire Police and we recognise the very negative impact being a victim of exposure can have on a victim.”

She encouraged victims to contact police as soon as possible and to use the What3Words app to give precise locations if possible.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad