Rothwell incident: Man arrested over Leeds assault after police helicopter deployed in search
A man has been arrested following a suspected assault in south Leeds.
West Yorkshire Police confirmed on Wednesday evening (March 6) that a search was underway following a suspected assault in the Rothwell area of the city.
Officers on foot were searching the area and a helicopter from the National Police Air Service was also deployed as part of the hunt.
A force spokesperson said: "Searches have been made, including the use of an NPAS helicopter, in the Rothwell area for a suspect for an assault offence.
"A male suspect was later located and arrested in connection with the offence."