Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

West Yorkshire Police confirmed on Wednesday evening (March 6) that a search was underway following a suspected assault in the Rothwell area of the city.

Officers on foot were searching the area and a helicopter from the National Police Air Service was also deployed as part of the hunt.

A police helicopter was involved in the search. Photo: National World.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A force spokesperson said: "Searches have been made, including the use of an NPAS helicopter, in the Rothwell area for a suspect for an assault offence.

"A male suspect was later located and arrested in connection with the offence."