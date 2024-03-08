Rothwell incident: Man arrested over Leeds assault after police helicopter deployed in search

A man has been arrested following a suspected assault in south Leeds.
Alex Grant
By Alex Grant
Published 8th Mar 2024, 11:28 GMT
West Yorkshire Police confirmed on Wednesday evening (March 6) that a search was underway following a suspected assault in the Rothwell area of the city.

Officers on foot were searching the area and a helicopter from the National Police Air Service was also deployed as part of the hunt.

A police helicopter was involved in the search. Photo: National World.A police helicopter was involved in the search. Photo: National World.
A force spokesperson said: "Searches have been made, including the use of an NPAS helicopter, in the Rothwell area for a suspect for an assault offence.

"A male suspect was later located and arrested in connection with the offence."

No further details into the specifics of the incident have been provided at this stage.

