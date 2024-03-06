Rothwell: Police helicopter deployed in hunt for assault suspect in Leeds

Police are hunting for a suspect in Leeds, as a helicopter has been deployed as part of the huge operation.
James Connolly
James Connolly
Published 6th Mar 2024, 19:28 GMT
West Yorkshire Police confirmed this evening (March 6) that a search is underway - and that a helicopter from the National Police Air Service has been deployed as part of the hunt.

A police helicopter is involved in a search in Rothwell. Photo: National World.A police helicopter is involved in a search in Rothwell. Photo: National World.
Officers on foot are searching in the Rothwell area for a suspect wanted over an assault.

The force said that enquiries are ongoing.

In a statement, a spokesperson for West Yorkshire Police said: "Searches have been made, including the use of an NPAS helicopter, in the Rothwell area for a suspect for an assault offence."

