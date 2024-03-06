Watch more of our videos on Shots!

West Yorkshire Police confirmed this evening (March 6) that a search is underway - and that a helicopter from the National Police Air Service has been deployed as part of the hunt.

A police helicopter is involved in a search in Rothwell. Photo: National World.

Officers on foot are searching in the Rothwell area for a suspect wanted over an assault.

The force said that enquiries are ongoing.