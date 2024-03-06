Rothwell: Police helicopter deployed in hunt for assault suspect in Leeds
Police are hunting for a suspect in Leeds, as a helicopter has been deployed as part of the huge operation.
West Yorkshire Police confirmed this evening (March 6) that a search is underway - and that a helicopter from the National Police Air Service has been deployed as part of the hunt.
The force said that enquiries are ongoing.
In a statement, a spokesperson for West Yorkshire Police said: "Searches have been made, including the use of an NPAS helicopter, in the Rothwell area for a suspect for an assault offence."