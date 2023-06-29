Officers responded to reports of a “serious sexual assault” on Roseville Road at the junction with Bayswater Road, Leeds in the early hours of this morning at approximately 2.45am.

Anyone who witnessed the incident or who was in the area at the time is asked to contact Leeds Safeguarding Team via 101 or use the 101LiveChat facility quoting log 176 of 29 June. These pictures offer a first look at the scene...