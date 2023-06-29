Leeds news you can trust since 1890
Roseville Road: First pictures as police forensics seal off Leeds street after reports of sex attack on woman

These pictures offer a first look at the scene as police investigate a serious sexual assault of a woman in Leeds.
Alex Grant
By Alex Grant
Published 29th Jun 2023, 15:32 BST
Updated 29th Jun 2023, 15:32 BST

Officers responded to reports of a “serious sexual assault” on Roseville Road at the junction with Bayswater Road, Leeds in the early hours of this morning at approximately 2.45am.

Anyone who witnessed the incident or who was in the area at the time is asked to contact Leeds Safeguarding Team via 101 or use the 101LiveChat facility quoting log 176 of 29 June. These pictures offer a first look at the scene...

1. Scene of a serious sex assault

Officers responded to reports of an assault on Roseville Road at the junction with Bayswater Road this morning. Photo: Simon Hulme

2. Scene of a serious sex assault

The attack is believed to have occurred in the early hours of this morning at approximately 2.45am. Photo: Simon Hulme

3. Scene of a serious sex assault

A scene is in place at the junction of Roseville Road with Bayswater Road to undergo forensic examination. Photo: Simon Hulme

4. Scene of a serious sex assault

A West Yorkshire Police spokesperson said: "Specially trained officers have been supporting the female victim." Photo: Simon Hulme

