Roseville Road: Police investigating serious sexual assault of woman on Leeds street

Police are investigating the serious sex assault of a woman that took place in Leeds early this morning.
Alex Grant
By Alex Grant
Published 29th Jun 2023, 13:24 BST- 1 min read
Updated 29th Jun 2023, 13:24 BST

Officers responded to reports of an assault on Roseville Road at the junction with Bayswater Road, Leeds in the early hours of this morning at approximately 2.45am.

A West Yorkshire Police spokesperson said: “At 2.45 this morning (29 June) Police received a report of a serious sex assault on Roseville Road at the junction with Bayswater Road in Leeds.

“A scene is in place to undergo forensic examination. Specially trained officers have been supporting the female victim.

Officers responded to reports of an assault on Roseville Road. Picture: Google

“Anyone who witnessed the incident or who was in the area at the time is asked to contact Leeds Safeguarding Team via 101 or use the 101LiveChat facility quoting log 176 of 29 June.”