Roseville Road: Police investigating serious sexual assault of woman on Leeds street
Officers responded to reports of an assault on Roseville Road at the junction with Bayswater Road, Leeds in the early hours of this morning at approximately 2.45am.
A West Yorkshire Police spokesperson said: “At 2.45 this morning (29 June) Police received a report of a serious sex assault on Roseville Road at the junction with Bayswater Road in Leeds.
“A scene is in place to undergo forensic examination. Specially trained officers have been supporting the female victim.
“Anyone who witnessed the incident or who was in the area at the time is asked to contact Leeds Safeguarding Team via 101 or use the 101LiveChat facility quoting log 176 of 29 June.”