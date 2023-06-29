Officers responded to reports of an assault on Roseville Road at the junction with Bayswater Road, Leeds in the early hours of this morning at approximately 2.45am.

A West Yorkshire Police spokesperson said: “At 2.45 this morning (29 June) Police received a report of a serious sex assault on Roseville Road at the junction with Bayswater Road in Leeds.

“A scene is in place to undergo forensic examination. Specially trained officers have been supporting the female victim.

Officers responded to reports of an assault on Roseville Road. Picture: Google