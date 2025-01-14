Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A convicted teenage robber who was spared prison and then failed to turn up for unpaid work has been warned he could soon be locked up.

The 17-year-old was told that he looks like someone “who does not care” about the suspended sentence order he was given, having had 15 unacceptable absences, Leeds Crown Court heard.

He was handed an eight-month jail term, suspended for 18 months in August of last year for robbery. Further details were not disclosed during the hearing.

The teenager was told by a judge at Leeds Crown Court that he could go to jail, unless he improves. | National World

The youngster from north-west Leeds, who cannot be named due to his age, admitted failing to turn up for unpaid work on November 2 and 9 last year. He has so far completed 40 hours of the 100 he was given.

But Judge Penelope Belcher was far from impressed by the amount of unacceptable absences.

She said: “That is somebody who is going ‘I really do not care about this order’.”

She reminded him that he knew jail would be likely should he fail to comply, but said she would defer sentencing.

She said: “I’m thoroughly unimpressed. I like to think that when I sentenced you, it would be ringing in your ears that custody was at the forefront of my mind.”

Judge Belcher ordered the teenager to return to court on March 6, warning him to get on with the unpaid work.