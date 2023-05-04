Mya Hickey was jailed after a road-rage attack. (library pic)

Mya Hickey sobbed as she was jailed for the confrontation caught on dashboard camera and played to Leeds Crown Court.

The 21-year-old, who was already banned from the road, got into the spat which came to a head on Doncaster Road, Ferrybridge, on April 12 last year.

Hickey and her passenger, along with the other driver and his wife had been gesticulating to each other with hand signals following an overtaking.

The victim then stopped next to Hickey and got out of his car and walked in front of Hickey’s. She then took off with him on the bonnet when he wouldn’t move. He suffered grazes and cuts.

A victim impact statement suggested since the incident, the man has trouble sleeping, feels withdrawn and has pains to his back, shoulder and elbow.

Hickey, of Halton Street, Featherstone, admitted to police that she was the driver. She admitted actual bodily harm and dangerous driving.

She has previous convictions for battery and was banned from driving in August last year for being over the drug-drive limit. In October she was convicted of driving while banned.

Mitigating, Andrew Stranex said the man had approached her vehicle. He said she recognises her offending is a “cause for concern” and is “struggling with difficulties but trying to put all this behind her”.

Jailing her for six months, Judge Christopher Batty said: “It was an ongoing duel between you in motor vehicles where you are all shouting at each other, everybody’s temper is lost and it comes to this meeting.

“I’m satisfied that victim had not offered violence, they were offering no doubt unpleasant and angry words. He comes around the front of your car. You get him on the bonnet and zoom away. You really do move quickly. Effectively, you have used your car as a weapon to someone you have lost your temper with.

“If he had come off at the speed you were travelling at, he could have easily have been killed.