Leeds pensioner, 83, dies mid-way through his trial for rape allegations against a young boy

Bernard McGrath, 83, was facing multiple charges on the youngster when he was aged between six and 15. The trial began last Monday, February 24, and summing up in the case took place on Friday.

The jury at Leeds Crown Court assembled again this morning, but Judge Christopher Batty told them they would be discharged and the trial discontinued after the defendant’s body was found this morning.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mr McGrath, of Coronation Parade, Halton, was charged with seven counts of indecent assault, indecency with a child, five counts of rape and a two of assault by penetration.

Bernard McGrath was standing trial at Leeds Crown Court over historic sex abuse offences against a boy.

The alleged victim told the jury he was first targeted by the defendant when he was just six years-old. He said he began with touching his genitals over clothing, and progressed to kissing and more serious assaults.

The complainant, who is now an adult but cannot be named for legal reasons, said he did not know it was wrong at his age but told the court: "I felt like I had no way of getting out of it."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He said that Mr McGrath would drink heavily and would tell him that he loved him.

The complainant said he tried to forget about the attacks, but depression set in when he was 21 and affected his relationship with his partner. He said it “got to the stage that he had to have closure" and the police were eventually contacted.