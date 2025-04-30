Ridge Road Micklefield: Family of cyclist killed in hit-and-run in Leeds pay tribute to 'one of a kind' dad
John Shelton, 48, died after the crash on Ridge Road in Micklefield, which was reported shortly after 2pm on Monday (April 28).
It happened close to the premises of Ridge Road energy, when a white Volkswagen Golf travelling away from the Great North Road hit Mr Shelton, who was from Tyldesley in Manchester.
He had been riding along a straight single-carriageway section of the road at the time. The occupants of the car failed to stop at the scene, leaving the cyclist with fatal injuries. It was later found abandoned and burnt out in Potternewton.
In a heartbreaking statement issued by police, Mr Shelton’s wife Lucy paid tribute to him. She said: “Our John was a much loved dad, husband, son, brother, uncle, friend and colleague who was brought up in Little Hutton and settled in Astley, Greater Manchester.
“John had a warm heart and would always try and help family, friends and colleagues. He lived and breathed for our five- year-old son who was our IVF/ICSI miracle and we were making plans over the coming months to make memories with our son.
“John has been tragically taken from us following horrific circumstances of his death and life will never be the same again.
“He will be remembered as one of a kind and we will cherish our memories and they will live on as we navigate supporting our son with a life without his dad. We would ask that people please respect our privacy at this tragic time.”
Two men have since been arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving.
Detective Inspector Paul Conroy of the Major Collision and Enquiry Team, said: “Our hearts go out to John’s family at what is a desperately sad time, and I want to reassure the public that we have multiple active enquiries ongoing into this incident.
“Two people have been arrested and released on bail, but we continue to strongly urge anyone who can assist our investigation into this hit and run collision to come forwards.
“Information and footage from the public is always vital in these enquiries and I want to thank those who have spoken with us so far.
“Anyone who can assist the investigation is asked to contact the Major Collision and Enquiry Team on 101 or go online at https://www.westyorkshire.police.uk/LiveChat quoting reference 13250236829. Alternatively, call independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.”